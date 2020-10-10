French Open: Djokovic to Face Nadal in Final After Tough S/F Win

World no.1 Novak Djokovic survived a fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in their French Open semi-final to book a title clash against the rampant Rafael Nadal. Djokovic beat Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6 in a match that lasted three hours and 54 minutes.

This was the fourth time in Djokovic's career where he was taken to five sets in the semi-final stage at Roland-Garros.

A double break helped Djokovic take command of the second set and a late break in the third saw him serve for the match at 5-4.