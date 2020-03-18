French Open Date Change Angers Players and Other Tennis Events

Laver Cup organizers said they were taken by surprise, and noted their event was already sold out.

"It raises many questions. At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled," the organizers said in a statement.

This is the first instance of a Grand Slam tournament being affected by the virus that has spread around the world. The next major tennis championship on the calendar is Wimbledon, which is to start in late June in England.

After the French Open's postponement was announced, Richard Lewis, the chief executive of the All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, said his group was continuing to plan for that tournament "at this time."

He added: "It remains a continuously evolving situation and we will act responsibly, in the best interests of wider society."

Several tournaments in March and April already had been called off by the men's and women's tours as a result of COVID-19.

The end of this year's French Open was supposed to represent the cutoff for ATP and WTA ranking points that would help determine which players were eligible to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starting in late July.

The French federation said people who already purchased tickets for the French Open can ask for either refunds or exchanges.