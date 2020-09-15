French Open: Andy Murray, 7 Others Get Wild Card Entry

Former world number one Andy Murray has received a wild card entry into the French Open which is slated to begin from 21 September. The British tennis player will be competing on clay for the first time since 2017.

Last month, Murray was also given a wild card for the US Open where he reached the second round in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year. He had registered 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 come-from-behind victory against 49th-ranked Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka before losing to 15th seed Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime.

Along with Murray, seven other players have been given a free pass into the main draw of the clay Grand Slam. The 33-year-old last appeared at the Roland Garros three years ago when he lost to Stan Wawrinka in a marathon five-set last-four encounter.