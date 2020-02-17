Fit-Again Sania Mirza to Return to Action at Dubai Open
Returning from a calf injury, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is set to take part in the ongoing Dubai Open on Wednesday, 19 February.
Sania had to cut short her campaign at the Australia Open in January due to the injury.
“Quitting off a grand slam tournament due to an injury is a sad experience. Especially, when you are back into the game after a long break. But thanks to my physio Dr. Faisal Hayat Khan for making me fit for the tournament. I have started practicing and look forward to a great tournament.”Saina Nehwal, India Tennis Player
Sania floored her fans recently with a post on social media where she shared her weight loss journey and how she shed 26 kgs in four months aiming to make a comeback after a long layoff.
Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Sania returned to competition after a two-year hiatus, initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018.
