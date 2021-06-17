Auger-Aliassime Hands Childhood Idol Federer Shock Defeat in Halle

This was Auger-Aliassime's fourth top-10 career win and will next face the winner of the match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who had upset world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday in the first round, and American qualifier Marcos Giron.

World No.7, Russia's Andrey Rublev powered into the quarter-finals for a second time, defeating world No. 81 Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-4, 6-4 in 86 minutes. He will next face 2011 champion and German wild card Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Kohlschreiber, 37, beat France's Corentin Moutet 6-4, 7-6(4) in one hour and 47 minutes.

"It's an amazing win, and I for sure didn't expect this. Of course you come into the match wanting to win, but Roger was my idol, like many of us growing up," Auger-Aliassime said after the match.

"It was a huge honour to play him before he retired, and to beat him is something amazing that I will always cherish."

Fifth-seeded Federer was seeking his 70th match win in Halle, and his 18th quarter-final here.