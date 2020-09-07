Explained: The ‘Default’ That Saw Novak Djokovic Exit the US Open

Novak Djokovic has defaulted out of the 2020 US Open.

A reckless action that injured a line judge forced tournament referee Soeren Friemel to ask the top seed and title favourite to exit the tournament, just one set into his fourth round match.

However, unlike previous instances involving referees at the Flushing Meadows, there is very little that can be said in favour of Djokovic who was aware of the law he broke in the Grand Slam Rule Book, as this was not his first run-in with it.

The fourth round exit ends Djokovic’s unbeaten run of 2020 and also ensures that, for the first time in years, there will be a men’s Grand Slam champion outside the ‘Big Four’.