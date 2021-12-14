Emma Raducanu Tests COVID Positive, Withdraws From Abu Dhabi Event

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," Raducanu said on Monday.

"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon," she added.