World number one Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after playing the Adria Tour tennis tournament."The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," he said in a statement posted on his website.The Serbian star is the fourth player to have played the 'Adria Tour' and tested positive for COVID-19. Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had earlier revealed that they too were positive."I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine.I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days," he added.The Adria Tour tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. Following the news of the players testing positive, the final leg of the tournament has been cancelled.Players Pull Up Djokovic For COVID-19 Spread at Adria Tour MatchesBritain's Dan Evans lashed out at Djokovic, saying the Serb should "feel some responsibility" after Dimitrov and Coric tested positive."I just think it's a poor example to set," Evans was quoted as saying by BBC Sport."Put it this way, I don't think you should be having a players' party and then dancing all over each other. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired," he added.World No.40 Nick Kyrgios had also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tour and tweeted: "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."'Boneheaded': Kyrgios Slams Adria Tour After Players Test Positive