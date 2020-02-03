Djokovic Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant After Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic on Sunday, 2 February paid tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant after winning the 2020 Australia Open title.

Djokovic beat Austrian Dominic Thiem in five sets at the Rod Laver Arena to lift the Sir Norman Brookes Cup a record extending eighth time.

In his speech after being presented with the trophy, Djokovic spoke about the bushfires that ravaged Australia at the turn of the year and Bryant's death.

"There were some devastating things that started 2020. The huge bushfires here in Australia, conflicts in some parts of the world, people dying everyday," said Djokovic.