Djokovic Insists No Clear Favourite for Australian Open
Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there are no clear favourites for next week's Australian Open despite his ominous start to the season.
The world No 2 was in fine touch at the ATP Cup, leading Serbia to victory over 23 other nations in the new men's team event, overpowering Davis Cup champions Spain in the final in the early hours of Monday.
Despite this, and Djokovic's dominance at Melbourne Park, where he has won the season-opening Grand Slam seven times since 2008, the Serb said there were plenty of players capable of being crowned champion.
"Look, the last hard-court Grand Slam was in New York, and Rafa won it," he said of the US Open final where Nadal edged Medvedev in five sets. "So, you know, I think it's really open, the Australian Open or any other Slam.
"But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis," he said.
Djokovic pointed to the season-ending ATP Finals in London where Tsitsipas battled back from a set down to beat Thiem. "They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them," he said. "So everybody keeps on talking about NextGen player winning a Slam. You know, it seems like it's getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We'll see."
Djokovic enjoyed the ATP Cup hugely, a different start to how he usually begins his season, revelling in the team spirit and the large Serbian crowd support when he played in Brisbane and Sydney.
