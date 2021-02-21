Djokovic Defeats Medvedev, Wins 9th Australian Open Title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday dismantled Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena. The win moves world No 1 Djokovic, 33, within two of Swiss great Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal's record total of 20 major victories.

In a match that lasted just an hour and 53 minutes, Djokovic beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The Serbian quelled a brief rally from Medvedev in the third set, getting a break in the final game to win the title.

For 25-year-old Medvedev, this is the end of a 20-match winning streak that started in November 2020. This included a straight sets win over Djokovic himself at the ATP Finals in London. This was his second Grand Slam final, having lost to Nadal at the 2019 US Open final.