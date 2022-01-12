Djokovic Admits He Gave In-Person Interview While Knowing He Was Covid Positive

"The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative. I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event."

However, Djokovic admitted he knew he was positive before his interview on December 18 but did it because of commitment, apologising for the "error of judgement".

"The next day, on December 18 I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events exempt for the interview. I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask exempt when my photograph was being taken.

"While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error in judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."

Wrong Info in Immigration Form an 'Administrative Mistake'

Speaking about the administrative error made by his agent, the nine-time Australian Open champion said, "On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf -- as I told immigration officials on my arrival -- and my agent sincerely apologies for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," Djokovic said.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur. Today, my team has provided addition information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter."

The documents submitted by Djokovic about his PCR test conducted by the Institute of Public Health of Serbia, which was used as part of his court defence, suggests the test was taken more recently on the December 26, according to sen.com.au.

"Immigration Minister Alex Hawke still has the 'persona power' to deport Djokovic from the country," according to the website.