Australian Open: Divij Sharan Exits Men’s Doubles in 2nd Round

Earlier, Rohan Boppanna had also crashed out in the first round when he and his partner Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan, lost 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 to US' Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza's campaign in the women's doubles had also came to a disappointing end after she was forced to retire mid-way during her first round women's doubles match with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine.

Mirza and Kichenok were trailing 0-1 in the second set against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when the Indian was forced to retire due to a calf injury. The Indo-Ukranian pair had lost the first set 2-6.

Before that, Mirza had already pulled out of the mixed doubles event alongside Bopanna with the same injury.