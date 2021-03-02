Defending Champion Roger Federer Out of Miami Open 2021
Roger Federer has withdrawn from this month's Miami Open as the Swiss tennis player gradually works his way back to full fitness after having two knee operations in the past 12 months.
Subsequently, Federer loses the opportunity to defend his Miami Open title after opting out of the season’s first Master1000 event. With four Miami Open titles to his name, Federer would be disappointed to miss out on the action while the likes of Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic compete for the title against Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal, respectively.
Roger Federer last played in the 2020 Australian Open where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The 20-times Grand Slam-winner would be looking forward to make his long-awaited return at the ATP Doha 2021. Federer, aware that his fans missed seeing him on the court, would be eager to make a comeback in the international arena after thirteen months.
The Miami Open 2021 is scheduled from March 22 to April 4 and Federer’s injury means a lot more than missing out on the limelight. Since Miami Open 2021 is an ATP 1000 Masters tournament, Federer would lose out on several points by skipping the it. Currently, the Swiss player is on the 5th spot of the ATP ranking and skipping the tournament implies that he would also lose the 1000 points he had won during Miami Open 2019.
