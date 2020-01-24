Caroline Wozniacki Retires With 3rd Round Loss at Australian Open

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

"Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder, and I finished my career with a forehand error. Those are the things I've been working on my whole career," joked Wozniacki, as she choked back tears.

"Guess this is just how it was meant to be," added the Dane, who began playing tennis aged seven.

Wozniacki, who made her professional debut in 2005, was given a rapturous reception by the Melbourne Arena crowd and was embraced by Jabeur.

"I've had unbelievable experiences on the court, amazing fans and support I've had my from family, especially my Dad, who has coached me all these years," said Wozniacki, who suffers with rheumatoid arthritis, which causes fatigue and joint pain.