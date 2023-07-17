Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Djokovic in 5 Set Thriller to Win Maiden Wimbledon Title

Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion after winning the title last year, came up with an inspired performance to overcome Djokovic for a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory that would now extend his stay at the top of the World Rankings.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Alcaraz. “As I said before, of course, it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself for this amazing run. Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to play on these stages. It’s amazing for a boy, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation really fast. I’m really, really proud of myself and the team that I have. The work we put in every day, to be able to lift this,” Alcaraz said in his post-match address.