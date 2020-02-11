‘I Can’t Do Everything’: Roger Federer’s Reply to Greta Thunberg
Tennis legend Roger Federer has hit-back at climate activist Greta Thunberg, who called him out for his partnership with Swiss bank Credit Suisse.
The activists played tennis inside their office in order to urge Federer to cut ties with the institution. The activists claim that the Credit Suisse bank has provided over $85 billion to companies searching for new fossil fuel deposits.
They also held banners which read, "Credit Suisse is destroying the planet. Roger, do you support them?".
Their photo with the banner went viral on social media.
The Swiss maestro recently hit back at the young climate activist.
Federer, before his charity exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in South Africa, talked to the media and doubled down on his stance, and argued his persona was being leveraged.
“I am sometimes misused for certain purposes," Federer told Swiss publication Tages Anzeiger.
“When I help one person, I am criticised for not doing it with others. I have reached a point where I have to think carefully about what I am doing. But, I also have to be able to overlook criticism. I can’t be everywhere, I can’t do everything. I am also a father and tennis player.”Roger Federer, Tennis Player
"I am aware that I can make a difference, take the microphone and address certain things. But I can't do that all the time,” he added.
The exhibition at Cape Town Stadium was to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa. The foundation was hoping to top $1 million from the exhibition. It raised $3.5 million.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )