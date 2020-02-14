Bopanna-Shapovalov Enter Rotterdam Open Semi-Final

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov have entered the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a thrilling victory over fourth seeds and 2015 champion team of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The Indo-Canadian pair registered a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory in 74 minutes on Thursday night to enter the last four of the ATP 500 event.