Bengaluru Open: Indian Singles Challenge Ends; Paes-Abden in Semis

India's singles players were knocked out of the Bengaluru Open on Thursday while Leander Paes entered the semi-final along with Australian partner Matthew Abden.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha and Sidhart Rawat were all knocked out. Myneni was the only one who managed to stretch his match into three sets.

Seventh seed Prajnesh threw in the towel to a lowly ranked Benjamin Bonzi of France 6-7(5), 0-6 while eighth seed Sumit crashed out losing to 11th seed Blaz Rola of Slovenia 3-6, 3-6.