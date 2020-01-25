Serena Williams Not Going Quietly as Coco Gauff Makes Case as Heir

Serena Williams suffered her earliest exit from the Australian Open since 2006 but the 23-time Grand Slam champion is not ready to hand over the baton to heir apparent Coco Gauff just yet.

The 38-year-old Williams was downcast but quietly defiant in the aftermath of her shock third-round loss to Wang Qiang on Friday, the 27th-seeded Chinese winning 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5.

Five hours later, the 15-year-old Gauff pulled off an upset of her own, defeating reigning champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in 67 minutes.