Australian Open Says All Players Must be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

“We’ll see, we’ll have to wait and see," Djokovic said to reporters after losing his ATP Finals semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

“I haven’t been talking to them (the tournament organisers), to be honest. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be, now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see."

The Australian Open organisers and Victoria state government though are clear that vaccination is a must for the tournament.

“There’s a lot of speculation about vaccination and just to be really clear, when the [state] premier announced that everyone on site ... will need to be vaccinated ... we made that clear to the playing group,” Tiley said.

“(Novak) has said that he views this as a private matter for him. We would love to see Novak here, he knows that he’ll have to be vaccinated to play here.”