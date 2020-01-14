Aus Open Qualifiers: Prajnesh Advances but Ramanathan, Ankita Exit

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers as he knocked out local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday. However, Ramkumar Ramanathan crashed out of the tournament after going down to Federico Coria in the qualifiers.

Prajnesh will now face Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.