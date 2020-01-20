Australian Open: Prajnesh’s 1st Rd Match Rescheduled Due to Rain

Rain played spoilsport in India's top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran's Australian Open first-round match against Japanese Tatsuma Ito as it had to be rescheduled for Tuesday.

Prajnesh entered the main draw of the men's singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers and was slated to take on Ito, ranked 144th in the world on Monday. He is ranked World No.122.

A win for Prajnesh will pit him against World No 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.