Australian Open Lead-Up Games Suspended After COVID Scare

Play has been suspended at two Australian Open lead-up events after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive for COVID-19, prompting state officials to reintroduce virus restrictions.

No matches were played on Thursday in the Melbourne Summer Series and ATP Cup, while up to 600 players and staff were required to isolate until they returned a negative test result, reports Xinhua news agency.

Several locations across the city of Melbourne were named as potential transmission sites with authorities acting on the assumption that other people had been infected.