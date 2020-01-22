Australian Open: Champ Osaka, Barty, Kvitova Enter Third Round
Naomi Osaka beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.(Photo: AP)

Defending champion Naomi Osaka threw her racket, tossed a ball and kicked the racket again for good measure, before sitting for a while with a towel over her head. She sensed the crowd was looking for drama, and she gave them a little bit.

She pulled it together quickly in a swirling breeze on Margaret Court Arena, though, and beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

On the adjoining show court at about the same time, 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova held her composure when she faced three set points before winning 13 of the next 15 points to beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 7-5.

Both of last year's finalists had secured spots in the third round before some of the women hadn't completed their first-round matches in the singles draw. A backlog caused by heavy rain on Day 1, caused a further spillover on Day 2.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Polona Hercog.

Serving for the match, Barty had to save two break points, one with an ace and the other with a service winner. She had another service winner on match point.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 7-5, 7-5.
(Photo: AP)

Osaka was however unimpressed with her performance.

“I hope you guys like the tennis that’s coming after my match,” third-seeded Osaka told the crowd in an on-court interview, “because it wasn’t that pretty.”

She had her service broken three times, including the one in the second set that caused a minor tantrum.

“I got really fired up when she was up... and people started clapping more,” Osaka said. Asked what the crowd was clapping for, she said: “For the drama. I was complaining here, I was almost throwing my racket over there.”

Osaka won back-to-back Majors at the US Open in 2018 and Australia last year. She was unable to successfully defend her US title, and is using that as a learning experience here to counteract any nerves.

“I got that all out during the US Open. Coming here, I think about it as a new tournament. The only thing that has changed is maybe people want to beat me more.”
Naomi Osaka, defending Australian Open champion

One of those is two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who had a comeback run at Melbourne Park last year before losing the final.

She said she had a few nerves in the second round, and had some difficulty with the breeze, but was otherwise okay.

“So far it’s good. Being in the third round of a Grand Slam (means) the tournament’s not ending,” she said.

Because of suspended matches from rain on Monday, eight first-round women’s singles matches were not completed Tuesday.

Also advancing to the third round were No 14-seeded Sofia Kenin, No 18 Alison Riske, No 25 Ekaterina Alexandrova and Julia Goerges, who beat 13th-seeded Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In first-round matches, 31-year-old Carla Suarez Navarro, a three-time quarter-finalist in Australia, upset 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(6), 7-6(6), and Taylor Townsend beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-6(5) to move into a second-rounder against No 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas didn't even have to go on court to get through the second round, getting a walkover when Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew from their scheduled match because of a muscle strain.

