Can Still Win Slams, Asserts Federer, Adds Has No Plans to Retire

"From that standpoint, we'll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We'll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back," he said.

Federer was seen around Melbourne Park before the match with tape on his upper right leg and there were even rumours that he might pull out of the Djokovic showdown.

But that is not in the 38-year-old's nature — he has only ever given up walkovers four times in his long career, and never retired from any of his more than 1,500 matches over two decades.