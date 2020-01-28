Novak Djokovic Keeps Focus to Set Up Roger Federer Semi-Final

Rampant defending champion Novak Djokovic powered past Milos Raonic to set a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final against Roger Federer on Tuesday after the Swiss ace saved an incredible seven match points in one of his greatest escapes.

The Serbian world number two, despite trouble with his contact lenses, tamed the big-serving Canadian 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) as he targets an eighth Melbourne Park crown and 17th Grand Slam title.

Six-time champion Federer is next, after one of his most memorable comebacks against unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.