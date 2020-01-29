John McEnroe, Martina Sorry For Rules Breach After Court Protest

Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday, 29 January for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court.

The two Americans said sorry after unfurling a banner calling for a stadium named after Court - criticised over her deeply conservative views - to be renamed 'Evonne Goolagong Arena' after the three-time Australian Open winner.

But they did not row back on their demand concerning Margaret Court Arena.

"I got in trouble, I am sorry I broke protocol. I had no idea there was this kind of protocol," Navratilova said on the Tennis Channel.