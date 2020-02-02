Djokovic Bags 8th Aus Open Title With a Five-Set Win over Thiem
Novak Djokovic came from a set down on Sunday to beat Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2020 Australian Open. This is the Serb's eighth title at the Rod Laver Arena and 17th Grand Slam win overall.
Djokovic beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted four hours.
The Serb is also the first male player in the open era to win Grand Slam singles titles in three different decades and the second overall after Australian great Ken Rosewall who titles in the 1950's, 1960's and 1970's.
The Serb won the first set but looked out of sorts in the second and third. He struggled with his service. However, he did better to hold in the third set to make it 2-5 after Thiem had strolled to a love hold in the previous game. He then managed to get up to a break point but Thiem edged him out to take the third set.
Djokovic got a break in the third game of the fifth set after which two tense holds followed for both players. He almost got another but Thiem held somehow to keep his deficit down to one set at 4-3. No breaks came after that and Djokovic won his eighth title in Melbourne.
