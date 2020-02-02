Djokovic Bags 8th Aus Open Title With a Five-Set Win over Thiem

Novak Djokovic came from a set down on Sunday to beat Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2020 Australian Open. This is the Serb's eighth title at the Rod Laver Arena and 17th Grand Slam win overall.

Djokovic beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted four hours.