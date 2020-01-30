Djokovic Breezes Past Federer, Enters His 8th Aus Open Final
Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in straight sets to enter his eighth Australian Open final. The seven-time champion won against the 20-time major winner 7-6 6-4 6-3.
Federer had a chance to serve for the first set at 5-4 but Djokovic broke him at love and then dominated the tiebreaker. Djokovic broke Federer in the last game of the second set to clinch it 6-4.
Two nights after saving seven match points to reach the semifinals, there were doubts over Federer's fitness after the five-set win over Tennys Sandgren.
The 20-time major champion took a brief medical timeout after Djokovic won the first set 7-6 (1).
