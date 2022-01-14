Aus PM Scott Morrison Reacts After Djokovic's Visa is Suspended For Second Time

Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has been cancelled by the country's Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, for second time on Friday.

The nine-time Australian Open champion, who has won consecutive titles at Melbourne Park since 2019, had initially been granted a medical exemption to compete in the tournament. However, the visa was cancelled on his arrival on 5 January but following a hearing, that decision was overturned on Monday. Alex Hawke's decision on Friday to exercise his discretionary powers and cancel the visa once again has however now been disputed by Djokovic's lawyers and the court hearing is expected to take place over the next few days.

Even as the case now unfolds, Australian Prime Minister has said the decision honours the 'sacrifices' made by Australians 'during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected'.