Aus PM Scott Morrison Reacts After Djokovic's Visa is Suspended For Second Time
Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled for a second time.
Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has been cancelled by the country's Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, for second time on Friday.
The nine-time Australian Open champion, who has won consecutive titles at Melbourne Park since 2019, had initially been granted a medical exemption to compete in the tournament. However, the visa was cancelled on his arrival on 5 January but following a hearing, that decision was overturned on Monday. Alex Hawke's decision on Friday to exercise his discretionary powers and cancel the visa once again has however now been disputed by Djokovic's lawyers and the court hearing is expected to take place over the next few days.
Even as the case now unfolds, Australian Prime Minister has said the decision honours the 'sacrifices' made by Australians 'during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected'.
"I note the Minister for Immigration’s decision in relation to Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa,' said Morrison.
"I understand that following careful consideration, action has been taken by the Minister to cancel Mr Djokovic’s visa held on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.
"This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. Together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates, in the world.
"Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.
"This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.
"Our strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe, prior to COVID and now during the pandemic.
"Due to the expected ongoing legal proceedings, I will be not be providing any further comment."
