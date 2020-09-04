In Numbers: Nagal’s Weak Serve Disappoints During Defeat to Thiem

The 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 scoreline tells us very little about how close India's Sumit Nagal ran World Number 3 Dominic Thiem before bowing out of the second round of the US Open in New York. Nagal pulled off forehand winners from impossible angles, ran down every ball, clawed back from 0-3 in the first set, made Thiem sweat and forced the commentators to sit up and take notice.

At the end of the match on Thursday, a couple of data points speak to the gaps between the World Number 124 and World Number 2 in a match situation like we saw at the Arthur Ashe stadium: Points won on first and second serve.

Overall, Nagal got more first serves in (71 per cent) compared with Thiem's 64 per cent. But Nagal won less than 6 in 10 points on his first serve and less than 4 in 10 points on his second serve. Of Nagal's total of 4 double faults, three came close to each other in the first set.