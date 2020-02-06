American Tennis Player Abigail Spears Handed 22-Month Doping Ban

"The ITF accepted Ms. Spears' explanation as to how the prasterone and testosterone entered her system and that her use was unconnected to sports performance. Although her fault was deemed to be high," said an ITF statement.

Her ban was backdated to 7 November, 2019 and will end on 6 September, 2021.

Spears has won 21 doubles titles in her career including Australian Open mixed doubles title alongside Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia in 2017.