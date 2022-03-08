Zverev Gets Additional Deferred Fine & Suspension for Acapulco Incident

Zverev, after congratulating the opponents, had turned his rage towards the umpire, lashing out at the chair with his racquet three times before returning for a fourth crack as the umpire descended the stairs in ugly Acapulco scenes.



On Tuesday, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) -- the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - said it had completed the review of Zverev's Acapulco Incident, adding that the, "World No.3 receives eight-week suspension and additional fine of USD25,000, deferred across probation period".



"The ATP's Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition, Miro Bratoev, has completed his review of Alexander Zverev's conduct in Acapulco, Mexico, where the player was withdrawn from the tournament for Unsportsmanlike Conduct. The review determined that Zverev committed Aggravated Behaviour under the Player Major Offense section of ATP Rules," said the statement.



"As a result, Zverev has been issued an additional fine of USD25,000 and a suspension for a period of eight weeks from any ATP-sanctioned event. However, the fine and suspension are withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending 22 February 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further Code Violation that results in a fine for: