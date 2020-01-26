Rampant Novak Djokovic Sets Up Raonic Quarter-Final

"I've got to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net. One key element will be how well I'm returning," he added.

The Serb has met 32nd seed Raonic nine times and won them all.

But the Canadian is back to full fitness after years of injury struggles and his powerful serve could cause problems. So far he has served 59 games and won them all.

Asked what he needs to do to beat Djokovic, he replied: "I think I'm going to have to hit more than 35 aces," referring to the number he pumped past 2018 finalist Cilic.

"I think we play quite opposite from each other, and he's done a good job in the past neutralising my serve," he added of the Serb.

""So I have really got to focus on my things well and be the one dictating," he added.

The Australian Open is Raonic's favourite Slam.