From Sachin to Federer: Sports Fraternity Join the COVID-19 Fight

With the entire globe struggling to cope with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the sporting world too has come to a standstill. But that hasn’t deterred the fraternity from coming together and doing their bit for the cause.

Till now more than 500,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide with the number of deaths exceeding 24,000.

In these tough times, sportstars from all across the world are doing their best to provide all the necessary aid to defeat this global health crisis.