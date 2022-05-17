Temba Bavuma to Lead SA on India’s T20 Tour; Stubbs Receives Maiden Call-up

The Temba Bavuma-led South African T20 squad will make a return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in late 2021, when they take on India in a five-match series in India from June 9-19.

Tristan Stubbs, the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has received his maiden Proteas call-up ahead of the contest.

The middle-order batter had impressed this past season while playing for the Gbets Warriors in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge, scoring 293 runs in seven innings, at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12, including 23 sixes. He was also part of the South Africa 'A' team to Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).