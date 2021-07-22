'I Am Brahmin': Suresh Raina's On-Air Comment on Caste Slammed on Social Media
Raina, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, made the comment during commentary in TNPL.
A remark by Suresh Raina during commentary at the Tamil Nadu Premier League became a point of discussion on social media. The 34-year-old was criticised for saying that he embraces the culture in Chennai as he is “also a Brahmin”. However, he also received support from various social media users.
“I think I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture. I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji),” said the three-time IPL winner when he was asked about his connection with Chennai as he has been seen wearing a 'veshti', dancing and whistling.
“We have a good administration at CSK and we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there,” added Raina.
He was criticised on Twitter for his comment on his caste.
'No More Respect'
'With Suresh Raina'
However, some people also came out in support of the former international cricketer.
On 15 August 2020, Suresh Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket. He will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the remainder of the IPL 2021, which will be played in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.