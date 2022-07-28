Suraj Scripts History, Ends India’s 32-Year Gold Drought at U17 World C’Ship

“I have dreams to become the best in my weight class. Obviously, a senior world title is a dream as well,” Vashisht told United World Wrestling (UWW) after the win.

In the meantime, Indian coach Inderjeet Singh disclosed the advice he had given to Vashisht.

“He had a very open stance so we told him to close his hands. Then the par terre defence of Indian wrestlers is weak so we told him not to be passive. He did well to defend a few par terre situations,” India coach Inderjeet Singh said to UWW.