Suraj Scripts History, Ends India’s 32-Year Gold Drought at U17 World C’Ship
The 16-year-old defeated Azerbaijan's Faraim Mustafayev, the reigning European champion, 11-0.
16-year-old Indian wrestler Suraj Vashisht scripted history at the Under-17 World Championships by taking home the gold medal in the 55kg Greco-Roman competition.
The Indian teenager defeated Azerbaijan's Faraim Mustafayev, the reigning European champion, 11-0.
He is the first Indian to achieve the feat since Pappu Yadav, who accomplished it in 1990 by becoming the Greco-Roman world champion in the under-17 age category.
India are yet to take home a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the World Championships, but this is their fourth medal in the junior age divisions.
In 1990 and 1992, Pappu Yadav had won the gold medals for India in the under-17 and under-20 categories respectively. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar had won the 1980 under-17 Greco-Roman wrestling gold medal.
“I have dreams to become the best in my weight class. Obviously, a senior world title is a dream as well,” Vashisht told United World Wrestling (UWW) after the win.
In the meantime, Indian coach Inderjeet Singh disclosed the advice he had given to Vashisht.
“He had a very open stance so we told him to close his hands. Then the par terre defence of Indian wrestlers is weak so we told him not to be passive. He did well to defend a few par terre situations,” India coach Inderjeet Singh said to UWW.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.