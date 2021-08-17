Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar Tears Apart England Squad
India vs England 2nd Test: Gavaskar said the England team was over-reliant on Joe Root and pacer James Anderson.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed the England team, calling them a 'two and a half men team' over-reliant on skipper Joe Root and star pacer James Anderson and even predicted a 4-0 series win for India.
"It's just Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. With the greatest of respect to all who are playing there, it doesn't look like a proper Test team. In bowling, there was just Jimmy Anderson, and there was nobody else. Robinson got five wickets in Trent Bridge, but it's really a 'two and a half men' kind of a team," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network on Monday night.
India won the second Test match at Lord's by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. India had set England a target of 272 runs, thanks to the 89-run ninth-wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Shami and Bumrah then gave India early breakthroughs before Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma joined the party.
Gavaskar was critical of England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, both of whom were dismissed for a duck.
"Their technique is awful. The technique of their opening batsmen is ludicrous. Their No.3 batsman Haseeb Hameed is nervous, tentative. So, we look up to Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow, yes, if he gets going or otherwise, it's nothing. Buttler, he is a fine white-ball player. But, I'm not too sure he is there for red-ball cricket," Gavaskar said.
The legendary batsman said India would go on to win the next three Tests and predicted a 4-0 series win for the team.
"I think India will win the remaining three matches of the series. I had said at the beginning of the series that India should win it 4-0 or 3-1, and I still believe that result is possible if rain doesn't spoilsport."
Gavaskar also criticised England's defensive tactics, allowing two tailenders to share an 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket, which turned the tide in India's favour.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.