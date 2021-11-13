Sunil Chhetri Becomes First Indian Footballer To Receive Khel Ratna Award

Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation in his statement said: "My heartiest congratulations to him. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the pinnacle of all sporting awards in the country and Sunil deserves the Award. He is a living legend, and the icon whom all fans look up to. I wish him all the best for his professional and personal life. You have been a true flag-bearer for Indian Football."

"I expect this award to be a motivation to all other Indian footballers, and inspire them to reach higher echelons in their career," the General Secretary added.

Besides Chhetri, Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, Sreejesh PR, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, Manpreet Singh, and Mithali Raj were also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.