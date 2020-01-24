Cafu, Del Peiro, Steve Waugh to Attend Laureus Sports Awards

Football World Cup winners, Cafu and Alessandro Del Piero, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Missy Franklin and cricket legend Steve Waugh will be among a host of sporting legends gracing the Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 17.

The 20th anniversary Laureus Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.