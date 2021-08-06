PR Sreejesh Dedicates His Olympic Bronze Medal to His Father

Sreejesh grabbed eyeballs as he pulled off spectacular saves throughout the tournament. The veteran goalkeeper made his debut in 2006 and captained the Indian side in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sreejesh conceded seven goals against Australia in the second group stage match of the Tokyo Olympics. Post that performance, he bounced back with impressive saves against attacking teams like Argentina and Great Britain.

The senior player was always vocal on the field as he guided the Indian defence with his tips.