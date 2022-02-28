Sports World Unites Against Russia, War on Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the world shaken; reactions of worry, shock, and anger continue to filter in, demanding that Vladimir Putin stop the attack.

While that is yet to happen, the world of sport has – as expected – reacted quite strongly to the attack of Ukraine, with athletes using every platform they can to spread the message of peace.

From t-shirts under football jerseys, signing the camera lens after winning a tennis match, and an angry Instagram post to even the suspension of Putin from the Judo Federation, the theme of these reactions has centred around peace.