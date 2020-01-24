Mary, Sania, Serena: Glorious Comebacks After Maternity Leave

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Panga released on 24 January. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it is the story of Jaya, a kabaddi player who struggles to find the balance between her responsibilities as a mother and her career as a sportsperson.

While this is a reel life story, there are many real life stories in which athletes from around the world are balancing their personal life and their profession life.

We have seen various women athletes across different sports making a comeback post maternity leave. And their stories are nothing but an inspiration to all.

From facing serious complications during childbirth to carrying their kids in their arms while taking a victory lap, these athletes have seen it all.

Let’s take a look at these five athletes who made a comeback after maternity leave: