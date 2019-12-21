When Tendulkar Battled Cramps and Severe Diarrhea During 2003 WC

Sachin Tendulkar's epic 98 while batting cramps against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup is a part of cricketing folklore but very few know how he risked his health during the very next game against Sri Lanka, suffering from severe diarrhea.

People remember the 98 but what Tendulkar went through before and during the match against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg was unimaginable as he was forced to carry tissue paper suffering from a bout of diarrhea.

And he scored 97 in India's 183 run win.