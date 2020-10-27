Been Tougher Since Retirement: Johnson on Battle With Depression

"Yeah, plenty of times. I found out I've got depression...but I think the depression was something I've had even from a younger age," the 38-year-old replied when asked by the presenters if he'd found retirement hard.

"It (cricket) sort of blocked things out in a way. It sort of hid the depression, but there were a lot of times where you would go back to your room, you're away from family and you start to dwell on things. Through my cricket career, I actually just dealt with it (depression). It's just about me now actually moving forward and taking it upon myself to be active with certain things, to keep my mind going," he added.

The left-handed pacer also represented Australia in 153 ODIs and 30 T20Is in which he scalped 239 and 38 wickets respectively.