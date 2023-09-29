India's First Judo World Champion: Story of 16 Years Old Linthoi Chanambam

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia Reporter & Camera: Borun Thokchom
''I know I am cadet, I am very small but still, I feel like I have done something. I created history'', said 16 years old Judoka from Mayang Imphal, Manipur who created history by becoming the first ever Indian to win gold at the 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Born to a fish farmer, Linthoi spent her early childhood helping her father catch, transport and even sell fish. From playing football and boxing, Linthoi's love for sports started early on.
In 2014, at only 8 years of age, Linthoi took up Judo at the Mayai Lambi Sports Academy close to her house.
I started Judo in July 2014. Before joining Judo, I hadn't participated in any sports. However, I used to play football, boxing, wrestling, and other fun games with my friends, but not on a professional level.Linthoi Chanambam, Judoka
Linthoi cycling near her house.
Linthoi cycling near her house.
A Life-Changing Opportunity for 11 Years Old Linthoi
In 2017, Linthoi got recruited by JSW to train at IIS (Inspire institute of sports), a high-performance sports training centre in Bellary, Karnataka.
I didn't take part initially in the selection because I was afraid to leave my parents and my home. However, the next time when they came to Manipur, they chose me and took me to IIS. I was only 11 years old when I joined IIS, Bellary. The time was hard for both me and my parents. I didn't even have a phone at that time.Linthoi Chanambam, Judoka
Back then, Linthoi didn't even speak any other language. She could only speak some broken English. All she had was love and dedication towards Judo and she gave it her all.
Linthoi being very close to her father, it was very difficult for him to send his 11 years old away from home.
Even though she started playing Judo, I never wanted her to go outside the state. I didn't even encourage her to give her trial for selection at IIS earlier. There was an incident where we cried together when she was about to leave us for further training outside. All the people and coaches were staring at us. I won't forget that incident.Chanambam Ibohal Singh, Linthoi's Father
Shortly after joining IIS, Linthoi won her first national medal in 2018 Sub-Junior National Championship. She continued her winning streak by winning a gold in 2021-22 Sub-Junior & Cadet Judo Championship and another gold at the 2022 Asian Cadest & Junior Judo Championship.
Linthoi after winning Gold at 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship.
Linthoi after winning Gold at 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship.
Linthoi after winning Gold at 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship.
Coach Mamuka Kizilashvili is 'More than family'
At IIS, Linthoi is trained by Mamuka Kizilashvili, judo head coach. Linthoi says, he has taken care of her like his own daughter.
In 2020, Mamuka took Linthoi and other cadets to Georgia for a month-long training camp. Due to COVID lockdown, the training camp was stretched up to nine months for Linthoi. Unlike other cadets, she was a minor and hence couldn't travel by herself. She stayed with coach Mamuka in his family in their hometown, few hours from Tiblisi.
Linthoi is young and we don't want to rush things as we cannot risk injuries. If her transition to the senior level is smooth, we can think about her qualification for the 2024 Olympics.Mamuka Kizilashvili, Judo head coach, IIS
'Judo in my veins'
Linthoi is a regular teenager who loves pizza and hip-hop music but an extra-ordinary player when she is on the judo mat.
Northeasterns are born with natural talent and strong legs. As kids also, we don't play with toys, we play with the nature, like playing basketball with fruits and all. Our genes make us great sports players.Linthoi Chanambam, Judoka
Linthoi during a training session in IIS.
Linthoi's match at the 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Linthoi at IIS, Bellary.
Linthoi at IIS, Bellary.
Linthoi's story is similar to that of many champions from the families of farmers in the northeast. She took that one opportunity at a very young age and give it all to her sports, which changed her life.
Her parents countered numerous challenges, endured hardships toiling tirelessly on their farms to make ends meet. They remained unwavering in their support for their children so that they never feel disheartened.
Every ounce of sweat shed in our laborious farming endeavors became the lifeblood that sustained us, ensuring that our children never went without. Our determination knew no bounds, and we forged ahead, driven by a burning desire to provide them with a better future.Chanambam Ibohal Singh, Linthoi's Father
Linthoi acknowledges the support she has got, the expectation of people, and her mind is set to keep doing her best and keep winning.
It is the first time for India to have a world champion in any weight category. It is not easy to just stand in this victory. Even though I am lazy, I push myself for training. I say, 'Go Linthoi, do!' 'There are so many people giving you support.' You have to do something.Linthoi Chanambam, Judoka
