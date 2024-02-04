Sports Ministry Suspends Paralympic Committee of India Over Sports Code Breach

In pursuance of the above order of Delhi High Court, the Returning Officer declared the results of election on 31.01.2020. So, four year term of the Executive Committee of PCI has ended on 31.01.2024.

The elections for electing new Executive Committee should have been held before the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. However, PCI has vide notice dated 22.01.2024 announced that the elections will be held on 28.03.2024 at Bengaluru, which indicates a substantial gap of almost two months after the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee.

"PCI was well aware of the fact that the term of the Executive Committee was only up to 31.01.2024, its decision to hold the election on 28.03.2024 is willful, intentional and without any valid reason. Such failure undermines the democratic process and the principles of good governance as mandated under the National Sports Development Code of India. Compliance with the Sports Code is imperative to ensure transparent and democratic governance in Indian Sports in a legally sound framework, at par with the other," the ministry wrote in its suspension order on Saturday.

"Whereas taking note of the intentional delay by the PCI in the conduct of the election to elect a new executive committee, vis a vis the essentiality of upholding good governance and accountability standards in sports federations nationwide and the requirements of all the NSFs, NOC, NPC to adhere strictly to the Sports Code, the Government is left with no choice but to suspend the recognition of PCI with immediate effect till further orders," it added.