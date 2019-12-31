Tokyo Olympics, Euro & World T20s: A Busy 2020 For Sport Fans
Fans will be treated to a busier and action-packed 2020 with marquee events lined up for different disciplines.
After a busy and hectic 2019, which saw an exciting month-long ICC Cricket World Cup in England, sports fans will be treated to a busier and action-packed 2020 with marquee events lined up for different disciplines.

The biggest highlight of the year would be 32nd Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan from the month of July. India, who might end up sending their biggest contingent at the quadrennial event, have great opportunity to have record-breaking medal haul, courtesy shooting, wrestling and boxing.

For the cricket fans there are three ICC events on the roster, apart from the Indian Premier League and the Asia Cup. In fact, the year starts with biannual ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa – where India will be defending their title, followed by the Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, it will be the football fans who will be spoilt for choices in 2020. Apart from the usual FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League final, 2020 is also the year of Euro as well as the Copa America. This edition of the Euro is extra special since it will be held all over Europe.

As far as tennis is concerned, the four Grand Slams will continue to enthrall the tennis fans.

Here’s a look at the major sporting events of 2020:

January

India are the defending ICC Under-19 champions after they won the tournament under Prithvi Shaw in New Zealand in 2018.
(Photo: AP)

Winter Youth Olympics

When: 9-22 January

Where: Lausanne, Switzerland

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

When: 17 January - 9 February

Where: South Africa

Australian Open (Tennis)

When: 20 January - 2 February

Where: Melbourne, Australia

February

Mary Kom will be eyeing an Olympic berth after she beat Nikhat Zareen in the final trial in the 51kg category for the Olympic qualifiers in China.
(Photo: The Quint)

Super Bowl (American Football)

When: 2 February

Where: Florida, United States of America

Olympic 2020 Qualifiers - Boxing (Asia/Oceania)

When: 3-14 February

Where: Wuhan, China

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

When: 21 February - 8 March

Where: Australia

March

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL.
(Photo: BCCI)

World Athletics Indoor Championship

When: 13-15 March

Where: Nanjing, China

Indian Premier League 2020

When: 29 March - TBA

Where: India

April

Tiger Woods won Augusta Master last year.
(Photo: AP)

Augusta Masters (Golf)

When: 9-12 April

Where: Augusta, United States of America

May

Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid to lift the UEFA Champions League last season.
(Photo: AP)

French Open (Tennis)

When: 18 May - 7 June

Where: Paris, France

FA Cup - Final

When: 23 May

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

UEFA Champions League - Final

When: 30 May

Where: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

June

For the first time European Championships will be held all across Europe with the final set to take place in London.
(Photo: UEFA.com)

Euro 2020

When: 12 June -12 July

Where: All across Europe. Final to be played in London.

Copa America

When: 12 June -12 July

Where: Argentina and Colombia

Tour de France (Cycling)

When: 27 June - 19 July

Where: France

Wimbledon

When: 29 June - 6 July

Where: London, England

July

Manu Bhaker (left), Bajrang Punia and Saurabh Choudhury will be India’s best medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)

Summer Olympics 2020

When: 24 July - 9 August

Where: Tokyo, Japan

August

Rafael Nadal with the 2019 US Open trophy.
(Photo: AP)

Paralympic Games 2020

When: 25 August - 6 September

Where: Tokyo, Japan

US Open

When: 31 August - 13 September

Where: New York, United States of America

September

Ryder Cup (Golf)

When: 25-27 September

Where: Wisconsin, United States of America

October

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

When: 18 October - 15 November

Where: Australia

