Tokyo Olympics, Euro & World T20s: A Busy 2020 For Sport Fans

After a busy and hectic 2019, which saw an exciting month-long ICC Cricket World Cup in England, sports fans will be treated to a busier and action-packed 2020 with marquee events lined up for different disciplines.

The biggest highlight of the year would be 32nd Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan from the month of July. India, who might end up sending their biggest contingent at the quadrennial event, have great opportunity to have record-breaking medal haul, courtesy shooting, wrestling and boxing.

For the cricket fans there are three ICC events on the roster, apart from the Indian Premier League and the Asia Cup. In fact, the year starts with biannual ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa – where India will be defending their title, followed by the Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.