Tokyo Olympics, Euro & World T20s: A Busy 2020 For Sport Fans
After a busy and hectic 2019, which saw an exciting month-long ICC Cricket World Cup in England, sports fans will be treated to a busier and action-packed 2020 with marquee events lined up for different disciplines.
The biggest highlight of the year would be 32nd Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan from the month of July. India, who might end up sending their biggest contingent at the quadrennial event, have great opportunity to have record-breaking medal haul, courtesy shooting, wrestling and boxing.
For the cricket fans there are three ICC events on the roster, apart from the Indian Premier League and the Asia Cup. In fact, the year starts with biannual ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa – where India will be defending their title, followed by the Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
However, it will be the football fans who will be spoilt for choices in 2020. Apart from the usual FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League final, 2020 is also the year of Euro as well as the Copa America. This edition of the Euro is extra special since it will be held all over Europe.
As far as tennis is concerned, the four Grand Slams will continue to enthrall the tennis fans.
Here’s a look at the major sporting events of 2020:
January
Winter Youth Olympics
When: 9-22 January
Where: Lausanne, Switzerland
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup
When: 17 January - 9 February
Where: South Africa
Australian Open (Tennis)
When: 20 January - 2 February
Where: Melbourne, Australia
February
Super Bowl (American Football)
When: 2 February
Where: Florida, United States of America
Olympic 2020 Qualifiers - Boxing (Asia/Oceania)
Olympic 2020 Boxing Qualifiers - Asia/Oceania
When: 3-14 February
Where: Wuhan, China
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
When: 21 February - 8 March
Where: Australia
March
World Athletics Indoor Championship
When: 13-15 March
Where: Nanjing, China
Indian Premier League 2020
When: 29 March - TBA
Where: India
April
Augusta Masters (Golf)
When: 9-12 April
Where: Augusta, United States of America
May
French Open (Tennis)
When: 18 May - 7 June
Where: Paris, France
FA Cup - Final
When: 23 May
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
UEFA Champions League - Final
When: 30 May
Where: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul
June
Euro 2020
When: 12 June -12 July
Where: All across Europe. Final to be played in London.
Copa America
When: 12 June -12 July
Where: Argentina and Colombia
Tour de France (Cycling)
When: 27 June - 19 July
Where: France
Wimbledon
When: 29 June - 6 July
Where: London, England
July
Summer Olympics 2020
When: 24 July - 9 August
Where: Tokyo, Japan
August
Paralympic Games 2020
When: 25 August - 6 September
Where: Tokyo, Japan
US Open
When: 31 August - 13 September
Where: New York, United States of America
September
Ryder Cup (Golf)
When: 25-27 September
Where: Wisconsin, United States of America
October
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
When: 18 October - 15 November
Where: Australia